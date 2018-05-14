Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to Hillman
HILLMAN -- A Level three sex offender is scheduled to move to Morrison County.
The sheriff's office says Donald Warren will be moving to a home in Hillman.
Warren was convicted of criminal sexual conduct and has served his sentence and is no longer wanted by police.
A informational meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on May 24th at St. Rita's Catholic Church at 16691 370th Avenue in Hillman.
Any questions or concerns can be addressed at that time or by calling the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.