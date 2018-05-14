Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to Hillman

HILLMAN -- A Level three sex offender is scheduled to move to Morrison County.

The sheriff's office says Donald Warren will be moving to a home in Hillman.

Warren was convicted of criminal sexual conduct and has served his sentence and is no longer wanted by police.

A informational meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. on May 24th at St. Rita's Catholic Church at 16691 370th Avenue in Hillman.