Level 3 Predatory Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A Level 3 Predatory Offender is moving to St. Cloud.

Thirty-year-old Thomas Snook will be moving into the 5400 block of 40th Street South in St. Cloud on next Friday (November 9th).

Snook was in prison for engaging in sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. He has served his time and is no longer wanted by authorities.

The St. Cloud Police Department will be holding a community notification meeting at 5:00 p.m. Thursday. The meeting will be held at the St. Cloud police training room at 101 11th Avenue North.