Letter With Suspicious Substance Found at FAA Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Officials say the Minneapolis office of the Federal Aviation Administration was evacuated after a letter containing a suspicious substance

was found.

FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory says four people were hospitalized as a precaution.

Cory says several agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, were

investigating what the substance was.

The office houses employees involved in aircraft certification, security, pilot licensing and regulatory compliance. Authorities say air traffic control functions are not located in the building and were not affected.

Cory did not know how many workers were evacuated.