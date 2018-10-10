Let’s Go Visit The Twin Cities Amazing Corn Maze!

THE CORN MAZE OF ALL CORN MAZES!

This looks like an absolute blast for the whole family. Take a day...plan on getting all lost and found in this amazing corn maze during the Twin Cities Harvest Festival 2018.

This event is not just about corn mazes, it's about slinging pumpkins, pumpkin patches and fall apples. They also have inflatables for the kids, hayrides, live music, a petting zoo and lots more.

FOOD...YUM!

If you love county fair food, you'll have all your typical food fair to enjoy from hotdogs and pretzels to cotton candy.

LOCATION AND DATES

The event will be open on weekends through October 28th, from 10 am - 6 pm.

8001 109th Ave N

Brooklyn Park, MN 55445

Get tickets by clicking HERE now.