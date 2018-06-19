LeRoy “Lee” E. Terres, 78, Sartell

August 26, 1939 - June 18, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for LeRoy “Lee” E. Terres, age 78, who passed away Monday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Ralph Zimmerman will officiate and burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Rice. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday at the church.

Lee was born August 26, 1939 in St. Martin to Nicholas & Mathilda (Schmitz) Terres. He served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps. Lee married Donna Hurlbert on June 2, 1962 in St. Cloud. He lived in the St. Cloud area most of his life and worked as a truck driver for Jack Frost and others, retiring in 2005. Lee was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Rice Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed deer hunting, playing softball, horseshoes, cards especially cribbage, and watching sporting events and movies with Donna. Lee was proud to be a Marine and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a generous, social, and happy go lucky person. He will be greatly missed by everyone.