LeRoy Gertken, 87, Richmond

November 21, 1931 – January 2, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for LeRoy Gertken, age 87, who died Wednesday at home. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Saturday morning at the funeral home.

LeRoy was born in Richmond, MN to John and Veronica (Klehr) Gertken. He married Sylvia Ramler on August 25, 1954 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, Farming, MN. LeRoy was a dairy farmer on the farm he grew up on as a child. He also worked as a bartender and ticket taker at Richmond Coliseum. He was an important part of the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish, spending countless hours ushering and serving. LeRoy was a very giving man. Always giving his time and resources to others. He enjoyed driving tractor on the farm, fishing, hunting and playing cards. LeRoy worked hard up until his very last day.

Survivors include his children, Jim (Connie), Jan Dunning, Jeane (Scott) Kavanagh, Butch (Linda); siblings, Jerry (Theresa), Leora Stommes, Grace (Omar) Fischbach, Joannie (Jim) Hennen; brother-in-law, Ervin Stommes; grandchildren, Jesse, Jen, Jon, Aaron, Katlin, Kiara; great-grandchild, Jayce

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; infant brothers Donald and Vernald; siblings, Rosie (Ray) Braegelmann; Amanda Stommes, Melvin (Tharsilla); brother-in-law Eugene Stommes.