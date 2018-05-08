Leona C. May, 82, Watkins

August 24, 1935 – May 8, 2018

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 12, 2018 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for Leona C. May, age 82, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Leona was born on August 24, 1935 in Clear Lake, MN to John and Emma (Dropps) Prom. She married Eldred C. May on August 27, 1966 and they were blessed with three boys. Leona graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and worked various jobs as a baker and seamstress before meeting Eldred and becoming a fulltime homemaker. She loved playing cards, bingo, watching gameshows, crocheting, and socializing. Leona enjoyed casinos, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Timothy (Tanya) and their son, Trevin; Kevin (Kimberly) and their children, Kendra, Matthew, Mason, and Kaylee; Robert (Cindy) and their children, Nathaniel and Alexander; and her sister, Emma (Harvey) Walker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eldred (2012); and her siblings, Louise Dahlquist and Alice Loesch.