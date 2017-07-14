Leona A. Winczewski, 85, St. Cloud

March 13, 1932 - July 13, 2017

A Latin Tridentine Requiem High Mass of Catholic Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, July 17, 2017 at Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN, for Leona A. Winczewski age 85. She died at her home with her husband at her side in Cold Spring, MN on Thursday, July 13, 2017. The Rev. Fr. Brendan Hughes, CMRI will officiate. Graveside obsequies will be held following the Mass at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Sartell, MN. Visitation will be from 8:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. on Monday, July 17, 2017 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN. The Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 A.M. at the funeral home.

Leona was born on March 13, 1932 to William and Lena (Gerres) Worm in Paynesville, MN. She attended school through the 8th grade in Richmond, MN. Leona worked at the St. Cloud Hospital prior to her marriage. She was united in marriage to Edward Winczewski on October 30, 1961 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN. They were blessed with six children.

She had a great love and appreciation for her Traditional Catholic Faith which she instilled in her children. She had a strong devotion to Our Blessed Mother through the rosary and daily Mass. She enjoyed being a mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, crocheting and quilting.

She was a member of Immaculate Conception Traditional Catholic Church in St. Cloud, and Confraternity of Mary Immaculate Queen.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Thomas John, her sister, Marie Herges, and six brothers, John, Matt, Joseph, Raymond, Anthony, and Elmer Worm.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Edward of Cold Spring, five children, Janice (Keith) Schimnich of Cold Spring, Julie (Brian) Fuchs of Belgrade, MN, Lora (Peter) Arceneau of Cold Spring, Nancy (Shawn) Vouk of St. Joseph, MN and Richard Winczewski of Eagle Bend, MN, her 12 grandchildren, Mathew, Nicholas, Evan, Mitchell and Christopher Fuchs, Michael, Isabella, John, and Colleen Arceneau, and Joseph, Catherine and Robert Vouk, other relatives and many friends.