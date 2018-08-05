Leo F. Kunstleben, 81, Paynesville

January 16, 1937 - August 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Leo F. Kunstleben, age 81 of Paynesville who passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek and Reverend Eberhard Schefers will officiate. Entombment will take place with military honors at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Leo was born January 16, 1937 in Spring Hill, Minnesota to Leo and Erma (Winter) Kunstleben. He served his country in the United States Army from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1959. Leo was employed by Farmers Union in South St. Paul until 1976, he then owned and operated the Spring Hill Bar until his retirement in 1978. Leo was a member of St. Louis Parish and the Lake Henry American Legion Post #612.

Leo is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Gary) Benoit of Sauk Rapids and Brenda (Doug) Widmer of Cold Spring; six grandchildren, Crystal (Justin) Aurich, Brian Benoit, Ashley (Andrew) Zondervan, Shawn (Bethany) Widmer, Travis (Amber Merriman) Widmer and Samantha Widmer; five great grandchildren, Carter, Hadlee, Deklyn, Haidyn and Emma; sister, Loretta Christman of Paynesville; and brother, Melvin of Waite Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Othmar Doll and Marvin; sisters, Marie Schmit and Rosemary Isaak.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.