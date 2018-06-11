Legislative Panels Formally Stall Groundwater Nitrate Rule

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The Minnesota Department of Agriculture's proposed rule for reducing nitrate levels in groundwater in farm country is formally on hold at least until next year.

The GOP-led House and Senate agriculture committees published notices in the State Register on Monday officially invoking their authority to prohibit adoption of the rule until after next year's legislative session, which is due to adjourn May 20, 2019.

That means key decisions on whether to proceed with the proposed nitrate restrictions will be up to the next governor's administration.