Learn the Thriller Dance at Revolver Studios this Weekend

ST. CLOUD -- It's close to midnight and something evil's lurking in the dark, under the moonlight you see a sight that almost stops your heart...

You can get your heart pumping at Revolver Studios this weekend by learning a popular 1980s dance routine, Michael Jackson's Thriller.

Scarlette Revolver is the owner of Revolver Studios in St. Cloud. She says they started hosting the workshop last year and it proved to be a hit.

"We offered it last year and we had a great turn out for it so we're actually offering it on two different dates because everything was so very fast. Basically, I'm just teaching the choreography from the Michael Jackson Thriller music video."

The classes will be offered on Saturday and Sunday from 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. at Revolver Studios, 628 9th Avenue South.

Revolver says spots are filling up fast for each workshop.

"We do still have spots but I expect them to fill up as the week goes on."

Because of the size of the studio, classes are capped at about 30 students. Revolver says all dance experience levels are welcome. This is an 18+ event.

