Learn How to Repair Your Home’s Wood Windows

ST. CLOUD -- If your home has wood windows, there's a workshop just for you on how to repair and maintain them. The St. Cloud Heritage Preservation Commission is hosting the event Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Wood Windows wizard Paul Schmidt of Restoration Window Systems will show you how to repair original wooden windows can save money, improve window operation, boost energy efficiency, and maintain architectural integrity. He'll cover how to repair drafts, deal with glazing and sashes, fix broken glass, and repair rotted wood.

The workshop is at 309 Third Avenue South in St. Cloud. Cost is $50.

For more information contact Natalie Heneghan (nheneghan@mnpreservation.org) or the St. Cloud Planning Department 255-7218.