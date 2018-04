Erica Wacker from Explore Minnesota joined me today on WJON. We talked about unique tiny towns in Minnesota. The towns featured included Dorset, Vining, Tofte, Whalen, and Mendota. Eric talked about what makes this towns unique. Listen to my conversation with Jerry Carlson and Erica Wacker below. Learn more here .

Erica joins me every other week at 8:15am Thursdays on WJON.