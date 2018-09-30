League of Women Voters Hosting Candidate Forums

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Area League of Women Voters is hosting a series of candidate forums again this election season.

Monday they are hosting the candidates running for Minnesota House in Districts 14A and 14B.

The 14A candidates are incumbent Republican Tama Theis and DFL challenger Aric Putnam .

The 14B candidates are Democratic challenger Dan Wolgamott and incumbent Republican Jim Knoblach , although Knoblach announced back on September 21st that he was ending his re-election bid. The candidate forum is from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m. tomorrow at the Whitney Senior Center.

The League of Women Voters will also hold a candidate forum with the six people running for three seats on the St. Cloud Area School Board. They are Peter Hamerlinck , Natalie Ringsmuth , Beth Schlangen , Zachary Dorholt , Les Green and Larry Hosch . The forum is Tuesday from 7:00 until 8:30 p.m. at the District Administration Offices in Waite Park.