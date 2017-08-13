Lead Defendants In Minnesota Heroin Conspiracy Sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Federal prosecutors say the leader of a group distributing heroin in southern Minnesota that resulted in two fatal overdoses has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 36-year-old Antonio Snell, one of five defendants, was sentenced Wednesday. His half-brother, 23-year-old Melvin Hunter, was sentenced to 14 years the following day.

Officials say Snell pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Paulsen says the group brought ``large amounts'' of heroin from Chicago to southern Minnesota, selling it for $200 a gram.

Officials say the defendants ran the distribution conspiracy in the Rochester area. Authorities say Hunter supplied heroin that killed 23-year-old Tyler Burkey in 2015 and 20-year-old Jordan Jensen last year.