Lawsuit Dismissed Over St. John’s Student Suspension

COLLEGEVILLE (AP) -- St. John's University and a suspended student have agreed to dismiss a lawsuit that alleged he was unfairly punished for a sexual encounter with a female student from the partnering College of St. Benedict.

Aaron Wildenborg sued St. John's and St. Ben's in 2016 after the coordinate schools suspended him for two years. Wildenborg wanted to clear his disciplinary record, return to school and have more than $50,000 in scholarships restored, plus cash damages.

Court records show no money was exchanged as a result of the dismissal. No additional terms were disclosed.