Lawrence “Larry” R. Lafler, 76, St. Cloud

March 13, 1942 – February 2, 2019

Lawrence “Larry” Ray Lafler, age 76, St. Cloud, MN, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Cottagewood Senior Communities, Rochester, MN.

Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, February 8, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN

Larry Ray Lafler was born March 13, 1942 in Kalamazoo, MI to Harold and Frances (Campbell) Lafler. He graduated from Bangor High School and continued his education at Michigan State, East Lansing, MI where he earned both B.S. and M.S. degrees in Electrical Engineering. While there Larry met Shirley Riggs, they were married at the Michigan State Chapel on Sept. 12, 1964. He worked for Motorola in Phoenix, AZ and Boston, MA. In the 1970’s Larry taught Electrical Engineering and Electronics at St. Cloud State. He worked for DeZurik for many years and traveled extensively for them. Larry also was a master Electrician and Electrical Contractor. He was a member of the Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineers for over 50 years, he was also a member of First United Methodist Church. Larry was a computer hobbyist and enjoyed his daily jog.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; children, Peter (Christine) Lafler of Rochester, MN, and Sara (Jerry) Stiedaman of Evanston, IL; two grandchildren, Henry Lafler and Avery Stiedaman; brother, Robert (Mary) Lafler of Albuquerque, NM; sister, Wanda Nelson of Bangor, MI; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association or First United Methodist Church, Sartell, MN.