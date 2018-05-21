Lawmakers Wrap Up Session In A Blur of Bills, Questions

ST. PAUL (AP) -- The Minnesota Legislature has finished its year of work in the usual flurry of last-minute votes but surrounded by question marks.

Lawmakers were required to stop passing bills at midnight Sunday. But Gov. Mark Dayton has threatened to veto major tax and government spending packages on his desk.

The Democratic governor and Republican-controlled Legislature spent the final days of session unable to come to agreements on how to spend the state's $329 million budget surplus or sync Minnesota's taxes with the recent federal overhaul.

Dayton called the session a debacle. House Speaker Kurt Daudt accused Dayton of abandoning negotiations with Republican legislative leaders.