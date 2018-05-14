LaVerne A. “Vernie” Winter, 87, Luxemburg

November 7, 1930 - May 14, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 18, 2018 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg for LaVerne A. “Vernie” Winter, age 87, of Luxemburg who passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice with her family by her side. Reverend Ron Weyrens will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Friday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Parish prayers will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

LaVerne was born on November 7, 1930 in Luxemburg to Oswald and Frances (Kruchten) Schabel. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1949. LaVerne married Robert Winter on September 11, 1952 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. They owned and operated Land O’Lakes Oil Company, Kimball and L.O.L. Bus Service, Kimball for many years. As a homemaker, she helped with many, many church and school functions, as well as singing in the adult choir and countless hours of quilting with her quilt group. LaVerne was a member of St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church, St. Anne’s Christian Women, the St. Augusta American Legion Post #621 Auxiliary, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 Auxiliary and Catholic United Financial.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, snowmobiling, and the occasional trip to the casino.

LaVerne is survived by her husband; children, Glenn (Lori) of Luxemburg, Joyce (Bill) Schueller of Fergus Falls, JoAnn (Jeff) Cossairt of St. Cloud, son-in-law, Steve (Sue) Gohman of Kimball; 11 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Florence Warnert, Mildred Pelzer, Delores (Denny) Johannes all of St. Cloud, Idella Schneider of Avon, Marilyn Ranelle of Ramsey; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Kathleen Gohman; brothers, Ralph and Herbert Schabel.