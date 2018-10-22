LaVerne A. Linn, 96, Sauk Rapids

July 28, 1922 - October 22, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 29, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for LaVerne A. Linn, age 96, who passed away at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids on Monday, October 22, 2018. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

LaVerne was born July 28, 1922 to John and Anna (Gavanda) Wittkowski in Sauk Rapids. She married Bernard Linn on September 3, 1960. LaVerne worked for Raymond Transportation as a bookkeeper and Cold Spring Brewery, retiring in 1998. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids as a greeter, the Hospitality Guild and LWML. She was a social person who loved to bowl, shop and have lunch with her friends and cousins. LaVerne was a wonderful, sweet and kind woman who was an excellent cook.

LaVerne is survived by her children, Wes (Joannie) Wittkowski of St. Cloud, Jody (Doug) Albers of Kimball, Janet Linn of St. Joe; grandchildren, Zach (Abbey), Jake (Amber) and Travis (Cassie) Laudenbach, Sara (Abram) Schmidt, Nikki (Curt) Schaefer, Kenny Albers and Kristine Albers. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard on September 21, 2015; son, Joel Linn; sisters, Janice Yilek, Gloria Mills; and granddaughter, Jessica Wittkowski.