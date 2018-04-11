Laverna “Lovey” Noll, 83, Elk River

November 25, 1934 - April 11, 2018

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 16, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Laverna “Lovey” Noll, age 83, who died Wednesday at home after a long battle with renal cancer and heart disease. Her final resting place will be in the Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Cemetery, Richmond, MN.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to services at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN.

Lovey was born on November 25, 1934 in Minneapolis, MN to Leroy and Ada Heidelberger. She married Clifton Noll and together they raised 3 children in Elk River, MN. Lovey was an avid long time MN Vikings fan and doted on her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her 3 children, Terry (Jodi) Noll, Kim (Jim) Scheu, John Noll; grandchildren, Jessica and T.J.; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Ava, Emma, and Cullin; her sister, Joyce Carlson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Clifton; brother, Harold and nephew, Mark Heidelberger; and brother-in-law, Jack Carlson.