December 5, 1936 - January 20, 2018

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Lavern "Bud" Jonas, age 81 of Albany, will be 11:00 AM, Friday, January 26 at the Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Bud died Saturday at the Mother of Mercy Senior Living assisted living apartments. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM, Thursday and again after 10:00 AM, Friday at the Seven Dolors gathering space. Seven Dolors parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM, Thursday at the church. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Bud was born December 5, 1936 in Farming Township to Raymond and Katie (Kunstleben) Jonas. He served in the U.S. Army and returned to the Albany area. He married Carol Ann Rothstein on November 23, 1968 in Pearl Lake. Bud worked for the Minnesota Department of Transportation plowing snow and doing road work in the summer. He is a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church, a member of the Farming and Roscoe Sportsmen's Clubs and he volunteered with the St. Martin Fire Department.

Bud is survived by his sisters, Mary (Robert) Wehseler, Cold Spring; Evelyn Hoeschen, Buffalo, Chris Hoeschen, Cold Spring and sister-in-law, Kathy Jonas, Albany and close friends, Ray and Mary Lu Forster and family, Albany, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carol on July 20, 1984; an infant sister, Mary Viola Jonas, his sister, Caroline Kulzer and his brother, Ray "Butch" Jonas Jr.