Laura E. Goenner, 104, Clear Lake

July 9, 1914 - September 28, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake for Laura E. Goenner, age 104, of Clear Lake who passed away at The Landings in Sauk Rapids on Friday, September 28, 2018. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at the church on Thursday.

Laura was born on July 9, 1914 to Joseph and Magdalena (Stibinger) Jurek in Minden Township. She attended District 5 County School and Tech High School. She married Gilbert “Gib” Goenner on June 8, 1936 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Duelm. They were married for 62 years. She was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake and was a member of the Christian Mothers and Daughters of Isabella #558 of St. Cloud. She worked as the Township Treasurer for many years and as the restaurant manager at Bob’s Bar in Clear Lake. Laura was a homemaker who farmed with her husband in Clear Lake until they retired in 1974. She enjoyed volunteering, gardening, canning, baking and ice fishing with Gib and sledding with her grandchildren and great grandchildren until she was 86 years old. Laura was an independent, strong willed woman who lived in her own home until she was 102 years old. Macular Degeneration eventually took away her eye sight but she never lost her mind, quick wit, or hearing; she loved listening to old time music and dancing a polka with Gib, her dancing partner during the best years of her life.

Laura is survived by her son, Bruce (Judith) of St. Cloud; daughter-in-law, Sharon Goenner; seven grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and her dog, Sammy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert “Gib”; son, Dale; and great granddaughter, Brynn. She survived all of her siblings: brothers, Clarance, Walter, and Ray Jurek; sisters: Stella Studer and Marie Brambrimk.

Memorials are preferred to State Services for the Blind and Tri-County Humane Society.

Thank you to the Landings staff and the St. Croix Hospice nurses for their tender, loving care.