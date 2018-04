February 21, 1958 - February 24, 2018



Laura Anne Ketcham, age 60 of St. Cloud, passed away February 24.

Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Alice; and brother, Henry. Survived by sisters, Jean (Merritt) Sanger, Sara (Tom) Larsen; brother, David (Carol); sister-in-law, Pam; guardians, Julie Oachs and Teresa Nickila; nieces, nephews, and many cousins.

Special thanks to the staff at REM and Living Well. Private services.