Late Spring Shouldn’t Impact Gardening Season

Some of them (buds) started to kind of swell but that's not uncommon. They will do that. It's when we had maybe 50, 60 (degrees) and then we dove really deep, so the buds started to get to a point where they broke out. Hopefully, they're still staying closed yet. So, they might have swollen or are getting ready but as long as they stayed closed I don't think we'll have damage this year.