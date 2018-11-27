Late-Night Cookie Delivery Coming to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- When you get a late night craving for some cookies, and you don't want to start baking, you will soon be able to have them delivered right to your door. Insomnia Cookies is planning to open a store on 5th Avenue in downtown St. Cloud.

Marketing Manager Kate Hynson says they hope to be open by January or February.

The company was founded by a University of Pennsylvania college student in his dorm room in 2003. Since then, the cookie store has rapidly grown to over 100 locations, including one in Dinkytown in Minneapolis and another one in Mankato.

Most stores deliver cookies until 3:00 a.m. The Mankato location lists a 12-cookie gift box for $26.

Their address will be 305 5th Avenue South in the Coborn Plaza building in St. Cloud.

Inventure Properties spokesman Austin Ruehle says Insomnia Cookies will be joining the other businesses already in that building which includes: Pizza Hut, Pregnancy Resource Center, Great North Labs, ViVi Bubble Tea, Firehouse Subs, and Fantastic Sams.

Coborn Plaza still has two open spaces, the former Snap Fitness, and the former Youth Shelter Supply locations. Ruehle says they are working with another group to take over the Youth Shelter Supply space.