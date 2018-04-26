Late Ice Out May Prevent Boat Ramp Repairs Ahead of Opener

A late ice out is putting the pinch on workers who repair damaged boat ramps and docks. DNR spokeswoman Nancy Stewart says they won't know what to expect until the ice leaves...

They can get damaged by freeze-thaw cycles and ice. It's interesting because it will cause a big buckle in the ramp and it makes it unusable until we can repair it. It doesn't happen consistently at sites or everywhere all of the time, it's very random.

Stewart says they are using the ice out map on the DNR's website as their guide where to go. She says they may not get to all of the 1,500 accesses they maintain in time for the opener. Usually, the DNR is starting the work at the start of April, so they are about a month behind at this time.