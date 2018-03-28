Last Minute Left-Overs [WATCH]

WE'VE ALL BEEN THERE

We've all been there. We're so busy that a stop at the grocery store seems out of the question, and too much month at the end of the money means going out to eat is not happening. What do you? You get creative! Some of the best meals are created with a little ingenuity.

Last night was one of those nights. I was super busy...super tired...and super hungry. Watch the video to see this delicious recipe in action.

SAMPSON'S SALMON PATTIES

Heat a skillet with olive oil..enough to cover the whole bottom of the pan.

In a bowl, combine:

1 pound cooked salmon

3 pieces of bread, broken up into small pieces

1 egg

Chopped onion....( In this case, I took two fairly old onions and used the good parts)...

Sprinkle with turmeric

Sprinkle with garlic powder

Sprinkle with salt (and pepper if you want)

DIRECTIONS

Roll into balls that fit the palm of your hand. Place salmon balls in the heated oil; flatten after they fry for a couple minutes.

It doesn't take long before they start getting nice and crispy brown. Probably 5 minutes or so per side; but really; I just flip them when I think it's time. Go figure.

DILL SAUCE:

Dill weed

Hellman's Mayonaise

Lemon juice

This is what makes the patties. Grab a scoop of Hellman's Mayonaise....sprinkle in dill weed to taste, and add a squirt of lemon juice. Mix and refrigerate until patties are ready to serve.

YOU DECIDE HOW TO SERVE

I typically serve this on top a salad. Spinach, sprinkled with veggies and cheese, toppeeed with 2-3 salmon patties, and a couple scoops of the dill sauce on the side.

SHARE YOUR LAST MINUTE LEFTOVERS