Last Minute Left-Overs: Kelly’s Veggie & Cheese Egg Bake [WATCH]

Kelly Cordes/98.1 Minnesota's New Country/Youtube

KELLY'S VEGGIE CHEESE EGG BAKE

This last-minute recipe served my kids and me for two days. Try it...You'll like it...Or; Make your own variation.

Send me your videos, pictures, and recipe and I'll make it and feature you on Last Minute Left-Overs!  Send to kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com

DIRECTIONS

Heat oven to 350.

Grease a small baking dish. I used butter.

Stir 8 eggs, with 6 slices sharp cheddar, cut up; 6-8 slices of pepper jack cheese; cut up.  Take a package of frozen peppers and onions and pour into a frying pan until water evaporates.  Add veggies to the mixture.

Season to taste. I added salt, garlic salt, cayenne pepper, turmeric and black pepper.

Bake for 40 minutes. ENJOY!

