Last Chance To Vote St. Cloud As ‘Best Minnesota Town’

ST. CLOUD -- Friday is the last day you can vote for St. Cloud as the Best Minnesota Town.

St. Cloud is one of 10 finalists for the best city in the state chosen by Minnesota Monthly.

You can vote up to 10 times per day - per email address - until Midnight.

The 10 finalists include:

1. Austin

2. Bemidji

3. Duluth

4. Grand Marias

5. Hopkins

6. New Ulm

7. Owatonna

8. St. Cloud

9. Waconia

10. Walker

The winner will be showcased in a multi-page editorial feature, receive a media campaign valued at over $50,000, and have a party thrown in their honor thrown in their town.