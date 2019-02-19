Larry R. Harris, 82, St. Cloud

December 20, 1936 – February 15, 2019

Larry Robert Harris, age 82, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Talahi Care Center, St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Redeemer Lutheran Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Sauk Rapids, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Larry was born December 20, 1936 in Spicer, MN to Robert H. and Caroline I. (Biendara) Harris. He married Lorna Beehler on July 15, 1961 in St. Cloud, MN. Larry was employed by Lanz Optical and Vision Ease. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church. Larry was active in horseshoe leagues for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, music and playing the harmonica.

Survivors include his wife Lorna Harris of St. Cloud, MN; and daughter Sandy (Bob) Iverson of Duluth, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two infant sons and sister, Phyllis Eby.