Larry A. Straw, 81, Big Lake

August 26, 1937 - January 16, 2019

Larry A. Straw, age 81 ½ passed away on January 16, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Almond and Mable, two sisters and three brothers. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Vivian (Hunter), four sons, Rick (Denise), Clay, Brandon (Tami), Matthew (Audrey) and six granddaughters, and two grandsons, three great grandsons and one great granddaughter. He is also survived by a sister, Sharon (Duane) Marsolek, a brother, Darwin (Shirley) and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and great friends.

Larry was born in Pipestone and then grew up in the Becker area being a farmer. After marriage he did many different jobs. In 1995 Larry and his wife moved to Bigfork and lived there for 21 years. He was a jack of all trades, working on cabins and enjoying life in the north woods.

In October of 2016 he moved back to Big Lake to be closer to family. He was a very gifted man with many talents. Larry left a great impression on all who knew him.

A gathering and visitation will be on Saturday, January 26, 2019 from 1-5 pm at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake.