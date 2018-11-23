Lane Closures Planned for I-94 in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- Maintenance work will prompt some lane closures on Interstate 94 between St. Michael and Rogers next week.

You may encounter slowdowns as the outside lanes in each direction will close intermittently Monday and Tuesday.

Eastbound I-94 will be reduced from three lanes to two after 9:00 a.m. Westbound I-94 will be reduced from three lanes to two after 8:00 a.m. during one of the days.

The closure is needed while crews perform maintenance along the shoulder.

The work and lane closures are weather dependent.