Lana M. (Moore) Loch, 65, Sauk Rapids

May 13, 1953 - August 28, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 7, 2018 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Lana M. Loch, age 65, of Sauk Rapids who passed away Tuesday, August 28, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Jose Chettoor will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, September 6, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Lana was born on May 13, 1953 in St. Cloud to Orval and Lorraine (Jenson) Moore. She married Joe Loch at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Minden Township and moved to Brooklyn Center until moving back to the Sauk Rapids area. Lana was musically talented, playing the piano, guitar, accordion and was also a great singer. She enjoyed cooking and liked to make her famous meatballs and lasagna. Lana was kind and energetic. She will be remembered most for her big heart.

Lana is survived by her former husband, Joe of Brooklyn Center; children, Angela, and Derrick; mother, Lorraine Moore of Sauk Rapids; special friend, Larry Ramer of St. Cloud; brothers, Jerry (Debra) of Royalton, Denny (Donna) of Breezy Point, Russ (Angie) of Sauk Rapids and Bobby (Bonita) of Cold Spring. She was preceded in death by her father; and niece, Tabatha.