UPDATE: Patrol Releases Name of Woman Killed on Highway 55 Crash

KIMBALL -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Lakeville woman killed in a crash just west of Kimball on Highway 55 in Maine Prairie Township Monday.

The Patrol says around 1:00 p.m. 56-year-old Sheri Tilley was driving her motorcycle west on Highway 55, at the same time a pickup towing a trailer was heading east. Tilley hit the pickup head-on, she died at the scene.