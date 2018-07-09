UPDATE: Patrol Releases Name of Woman Killed on Highway 55 Crash
KIMBALL -- The Minnesota State Patrol has released the name of a Lakeville woman killed in a crash just west of Kimball on Highway 55 in Maine Prairie Township Monday.
The Patrol says around 1:00 p.m. 56-year-old Sheri Tilley was driving her motorcycle west on Highway 55, at the same time a pickup towing a trailer was heading east. Tilley hit the pickup head-on, she died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup, 25-year-old Matthew Diwi of Ramsey was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.