The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-110 Wednesday night at Staples Center. The Wolves are now 4-8 on the season overall and 0-7 on the road.

Derrick Rose continued his recent run of excellent play with 31 points on 11-17 shooting to lead Minnesota, while Jimmy Butler added 24 points in the loss. LeBron James led the Lakers with 24 points.

The Timberwolves will play at Sacramento Friday night. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.