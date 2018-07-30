Lake William Harper-Sadergaski, 40 days old, Sartell

June 19, 2018 - July 29, 2018

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at Celebration Lutheran Church in Sartell for Lake William Harper-Sadergaski, 40 days old, who passed away on Sunday at home. Pastor Elizabeth Strenge and Pastor Jeff Sackett will concelebrate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church in Sartell.

Lake William Harper-Sadergaski was born on June 19, 2018 in Minneapolis to Amy (Harper) Einhaus and Richard Sadergaski. Lake gave his family a lifetime of love during his short time on earth. He was loved by all who met him. Daddy will miss his “Super-Baby”.

Survivors include his parents, Amy and Richard of Sartell; twin sister, Luna Harper-Sadergaski, sisters, Elle and Sawyer Einhaus, all at home; paternal grandmother, Yvonne Randall of Sartell, maternal grandparents, Ronald and Cathryn Harper of Sartell, aunts and uncles, Jeremiah, Samantha, Michelle, Stephanie, Marcia, Angela, Jesse, Cassandra, Nathan and Sara; and 17 cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Paul Sadergaski.