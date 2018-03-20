Lake George Warming House Fire Causes $50K in Damages
ST. CLOUD -- A small fire at the Lake George warming house in St. Cloud has caused thousands of dollars in damages.
Battalion Chief Leon Faust says crews were called to the blaze shortly after 12:00 p.m. Monday.
The fire started in a trash can in the restroom. Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly and no one was hurt. However, the fire caused $50,000 in damages. Faust says most of the damage was from smoke.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.