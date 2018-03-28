Lake Elmo Shuts Down Well, Water Tower

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (AP) _ The Washington County community of Lake Elmo has shut down a municipal well and one of its water towers because of elevated levels of a chemical once discharged by the 3M Company.

City officials say new information from state health officials about excess levels of perfluorochemical, or PFC, caused them to take the well and water tower offline. Reports say the city says water pressure will be increased in two other wells to compensate.