LaDonna Ebnet, 87, Holdingford

December 14, 1930 - May 16, 2018

Services celebrating the life of LaDonna Ebnet, age 87 of Holdingford will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, May 22 at the Community Country Church in Holdingford. Burial will be in the St. Mary's Parish Cemetery. LaDonna died Wednesday after a long illness. There will be a visitation Monday from 4-8PM and again after 10:00 AM, Tuesday at the Community Country Church in Holdingford. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

LaDonna was born December 14, 1930 in Holdingford to Frank and Ann (Dorosh) Porupsky. She grew up in Holdingford and moved to the twin cities for a short while. She married Cyril Ebnet on October 2, 1954 in Holdingford. The couple farmed together near Holdingford for many years. LaDonna also was a bartender at the Holdingford Liquor Store and the Holdingford American Legion. Along with her husband, Cyril, LaDonna helped manage the Holdingford softball park for 37 years. She was a member of the Country Community Church and the Holdingford American Legion Auxiliary.

LaDonna is survived by her husband, Cyril, Holdingford; her children, Daryl (Sue) Ebnet, Holdingford; Wayne (Lori) Ebnet, Holdingford; Neil (Joyce) Ebnet, Holdingford and Cheryl Czeck, Holdingford. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way.