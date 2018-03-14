Kyle L. Nelson, 26, Princeton
April 24, 1991 - March 11, 2018
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 16, 2018, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, for Kyle L. Nelson, age 26, who died on March 11, 2018. Visitation will be from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
Kyle Lloyd Nelson was born on April 24, 1991, in Coon Rapids to Brian and Nancy (Siwek) Nelson. He spent his life growing up in the Princeton area and worked for Haubenschild Dairy Farm as a milker. He enjoyed hunting with his father, fishing, and watching movies, especially comedies with his fiancé, Kayla. He had an amazing Jim Carey impression and was always trying to make others laugh. He loved watching the Vikings and enjoying a cold beer during the game. Kyle’s children were the most important thing in his life. He enjoyed playing outdoors and building forts with his three girls. He was a loving father, son, brother, and grandson and will be missed by all who knew him.
Kyle is survived by his parents, Brian and Nancy Nelson of Milaca; fiancé, Kayla Ann Manthey of Princeton; three beautiful daughters, Autumn, Lilly, and Gemma of Princeton; siblings, Mike (Jen) Nelson of Princeton, Lisa Nelson of St. Cloud, and Alex Nelson of Milaca; and grandparents, Maggie Nelson, Jerry and Jean Siwek, and Linda Nelson.
He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Gene; and good friend, Tim Morgan.
Memorials are preferred.