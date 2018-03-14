Kyle L. Nelson, 26, Princeton

April 24, 1991 - March 11, 2018

Kyle Lloyd Nelson was born on April 24, 1991, in Coon Rapids to Brian and Nancy (Siwek) Nelson. He spent his life growing up in the Princeton area and worked for Haubenschild Dairy Farm as a milker. He enjoyed hunting with his father, fishing, and watching movies, especially comedies with his fiancé, Kayla. He had an amazing Jim Carey impression and was always trying to make others laugh. He loved watching the Vikings and enjoying a cold beer during the game. Kyle’s children were the most important thing in his life. He enjoyed playing outdoors and building forts with his three girls. He was a loving father, son, brother, and grandson and will be missed by all who knew him.