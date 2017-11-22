Kwik Trip Plans $300 Million Capital Investment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Kwik Trip is planning to make a $300 million capital investment to support its convenience store chain.

Plans by the La Crosse-based retailer include a $113 million bakery plant, expanding its dairy manufacturing facility, kitchen operations, and transportation fleet. The investment is expected to create more than 300 jobs in the La Crosse area over the next five years.

Construction of the new bakery is expected to be completed by late fall of 2018.

Gov. Scott Walker's office says the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has authorized up to $21 million in state income tax credits over the next five years for the expansion.

Kwik Trip owns and operates more than 600 retail convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. The company is building 56 new stores this year, including 36 in Wisconsin.