Kristi A. Moeller, 56, Clearwater

July 24, 1961 - October 24, 2017

Memorial services celebrating the life of Kristi A. Moeller, 56, of Clearwater will be at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Kris passed away unexpectedly with family by her side on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Steven Timm will officiate. Burial will be private.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Rejoice. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Kris was born on July 24, 1961 in St. Cloud to Harold H. and Lillian (Lueders) Blumke. She graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and from St. Cloud Vo-Tech with her dental assistant degree. She married Daniel Moeller on November 10, 1979 in St. Cloud. They resided in the Clearwater area all of their married lives. Kris was employed as a dental assistant with Health Partners.

Kris enjoyed garage sales, playing cards, four-wheeling, spending time at the lake, finding projects for Dan, decorating and above all treasured time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; children, Mandy (Joe) Pundsack, Cole (Kelli) and Levi all of St. Cloud; three grandchildren, Maddie Moeller, Cy and Harris Pundsack; siblings, Dennis Blumke of Two Harbors, David Blumke of Fairhaven, Sue (Mike) Michalski of Clearwater and Bob (Paula) of St. Cloud.