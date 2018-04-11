Kirk Dickinson, 66, Waite Park

September 19, 1951 - April 6, 2018

Services celebrating the life of Kirk Dickinson, age 66 of Waite Park, will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, April 14 at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud. Kirk died at the St. Cloud Hospital on Friday, April 6. There will be a time for friends to gather after 1:00PM Saturday before the service with the opportunity to share stories.

Kirk was born September 19, 1951 to Richard and Irene (Bachel) Dickinson. During high school he did construction work with his family. Kirk married Darlene Holthaus on November 6, 1971 in Waite Park. He was a state fire instructor for over 35 years. He worked in maintenance at Trimpac for 3 years, drove garbage truck for 17 years and hauled gas for 5 years. He was a volunteer with the Waite Park Fire Department, Police Department and Rescue Squad. He was part of the Waite Park Rescue Squad for over 35 years. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Hotrod Hoodlums, Antique Auto Club (Pawntowners) where he was Past President, Lone Eagle Car Club, Rock City Rods, the Minnesota Street Rod Association and safety inspector for MSRA and NSRA.

Kirk is survived by his wife, Darlene; Waite Park; daughter, Christy Dickinson, Inver Grove Heights; granddaughter; Freya Dickinson Stiles; brothers and sisters; Karen (Jerry) O’Rourke, Redwing; Keith (Dorothy) Dickinson, Sartell; Kristen Dickinson, Princeton; Kimberly (Terry) Spanier, FL; Karmel (Larry) Hill, St. Joseph; Kolleen (Doug) Murray) Dickinson, Charlotte, NC; and Kelly James (Yonsok)Dickinson, Georgia.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Kevin Dickinson, Kenny Dickinson, Keenan Dickinson, Killian Dickinson and sister, Kathy Whitt.