Kimberly (Kim) Ann Schmitz, 60, St. Joseph

October 31, 1958 - February 1, 2019

Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Sacred Heart Chapel of St. Benedict’s Monastery in St. Joseph, MN, for Kimberly (Kim) Ann Schmitz age 60 of St. Joseph, MN. She died at her home in St. Joseph on Friday, February 1, 2019. The Reverend Jerome Tupa, O.S.B. will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, St. Joseph, MN.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M and also from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on Thursday at Daniel Funeral Home. St. Joseph Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 P.M. on Wednesday also at the funeral home.

Kim was born on October 31, 1958 in St. Cloud, MN the daughter of Melvin and Louann (Poepping) Prziborowski. She lived with her family in Sauk Rapids, MN where she attended public school and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1978. After school she worked a short time at St. Cloud State University. She was united in marriage to Marvin F. Schmitz on September 25, 1982 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Two children were born to this union. They lived in Sauk Rapids for a short time before moving to St. Joseph in 1988. A few years later she went to work at The College of St. Benedict’s working in the food service area for 24 years retiring in 2018.

Over the years, Kim loved to take walks and usually walked to everything. She loved spending time with family and friends. Her grandchildren were very special to her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother-in-law Steve Sadergaski and one sister-in-law Mary Panek and her father and mother-in-law Raymond and Rita Schmitz.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years Marvin of St. Joseph, children, Melissa (Chris) Boucher of Cold Spring, MN and Paul (Andrea) Schmitz of Cold Spring, MN, four grandchildren, Madison, Avery, Matthew and Cecelia and two step-grandchildren, Austin and Morgan, three sisters, Debbie Sadergaski and Lynn (John) Helmin all of Rice, MN and Kay (Dean) Opatz, Jordan, MN, other relatives and many friends.