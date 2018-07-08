Kimball Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 15

KIMBALL -- A Kimball man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 15. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 9:00 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Highway 15 and County Road 146 in Main Prairie Township near Kimball.

Deputies say 55-year-old David Reischel was driving his Suburban north when he drifted across the center line and into the ditch. The vehicle hit the ditch, continued over the road and struck a telephone junction box. It rolled over until it stopped on its side.