Kimball Man Airlifted to HCMC Following Fiery Crash

SOUTH HAVEN -- A Kimball man was airlifted to HCMC after bystanders pulled him out of his burning vehicle.

The incident happened at the intersection of County Road 19 and 330th Street.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says the sheriff's office received a call shortly before 2:40 p.m. Wednesday about a vehicle on fire with the driver trapped inside.

When crews arrived they discovered the driver had been pulled out of the vehicle.

The driver, 38-year-old Nicholas Arens was then airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center. Arens was the only person in the vehicle. Cruze says Arens suffered a medical condition while driving which caused his vehicle to leave the road and crash.