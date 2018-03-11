Khamla Inthavong, 71, St. Louis Park

January 1, 1947 - March 8, 2018

Khamla Inthavong, age 71, St. Louis Park, MN died Thursday, March 8, 2018 at Park Health, a Villa Center, St. Louis Park, MN.

Funeral services will be Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will Friday, March 16, 2018 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service Saturday. Burial will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Khamla was born January 1, 1947 in Vientiene, Laos. She married Nhoth Inthavong in 1975 in Laos. Khamla enjoyed cooking, spending time with family especially her grandchildren and hosting family events. She will be remembered as a kind, caring, generous and humble woman.

Survivors include her children, Pheth Inthavong of Coon Rapids, MN; Bouketh Inthavong of Witchita, KS; Tha (Anousone) Inthavong of St. Cloud, MN; Teng (Byron) Lorenz of Chaska, MN; Mimi Inthavong of Hopkins, MN; Lakeo Inthavong of St. Cloud, MN; and Noukone (Sackda) Dejvongsa of Lakeville, MN; brothers, John Phetsamay Inthavong of Witchita, KS; and Boun Tepvongsa of Laos; and 14 grandchildren, Amanda, Kayla, Katrina and Bo Inthavong; Alicea, Kenny, Kenneth, Daleena and Gabi Dejvongsa; Alexus, Jada and Ryan Inthavong; and Calista and Jaden Lorenz.