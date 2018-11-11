Kevin Hirdler, 58, Foley

April 1, 1960 - November 11, 2018

Kevin Hirdler, age 58, of Foley passed away Sunday, November 11, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service for Kevin will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 16, 2018 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Foley. The Rev. Dr. Timothy Rehwaldt will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4-8 PM at the Foley Funeral Home and also one hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Kevin Lee Hirdler was born April 1, 1960 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of Joanne (Tarnowski) Moser and Richard Hirdler. He attended school in Foley and went on to work as a truck driver. Kevin loved the open road and traveling the country. Over the years, he also helped out on the family farm and worked as a security specialist. He was active in volunteering for Benton County 4-H and was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Kevin was an outdoorsman at heart, enjoying hunting and fishing. Above all, he loved his family and the many memories they made together will be cherished.

Kevin is survived by his children: Joey (Crissy) of Foley, Jenna (fiancé: Daniel) of Foley, and Kaitlyn of Foley; mother of his children, June Hirdler of St. Cloud; his mother, Joanne Moser of Foley; father and mother, Richard and Karen Hirdler of St. Cloud; siblings: Dale (Anna) of Pine River, Dean of Casper, WY, Shawn (Donna) Dehring of Foley, Missy (Kevin) Knight of Sioux Falls, SD, Kristy (Matt) Rice of Silver Lake, Sandy (Dave) of Albertville, Debby (TJ) Nagel of Sauk Rapids, and Leroy (Jordan) of St. Cloud; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.