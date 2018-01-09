Kenneth V. Kingsbury, 84, Annandale
July 30, 1933 – January 4, 2018
Kenneth Verne Kingsbury, age 84, Annandale, MN, died Thursday, January 4, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.
Private family services will be held. Interment will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.
Kenneth was born July 30, 1933 in Red Wing, MN to Verne W. and Verdelia (Dagner) Kingsbury. Kenneth served in the military reserves for six years. He married Dea Clark. Kenneth was employed by Red Owl and Super Value grocery stores from 1963 until his retirement in 1993, when he and his wife, Dea, moved to Annandale, MN from New Hope, MN.
Survivors include his wife, Dea Kingsbury of Annandale, MN; son, Rick (Janine) Kingsbury; granddaughter, Kenyon; brother Roger (Kathy) Kingsbury; and sister, Zona Gustavson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Walter Gustavson, and nephews, Guy Gustavson and Andrew Kingsbury.