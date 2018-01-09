Kenneth V. Kingsbury, 84, Annandale

July 30, 1933 – January 4, 2018

Private family services will be held. Interment will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Kenneth was born July 30, 1933 in Red Wing, MN to Verne W. and Verdelia (Dagner) Kingsbury. Kenneth served in the military reserves for six years. He married Dea Clark. Kenneth was employed by Red Owl and Super Value grocery stores from 1963 until his retirement in 1993, when he and his wife, Dea, moved to Annandale, MN from New Hope, MN.